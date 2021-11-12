Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of MT opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.