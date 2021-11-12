Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 678.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

