Qcash (QC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $190.33 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $70.48 million and $190.33 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,585,120% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78952386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00072285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,663.66 or 0.07240967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,479.53 or 1.00113296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

