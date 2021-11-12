QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.30

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

QinetiQ Group stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 267.20 ($3.49). 1,291,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

