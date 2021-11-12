QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $$3.74 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

