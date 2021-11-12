QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $$3.74 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

