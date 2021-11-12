QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

