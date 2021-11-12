Quant (QNT) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $55.01 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $259.06 or 0.00406901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001164 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $680.79 or 0.01069288 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

