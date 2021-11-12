Quant Trading Up 0.6% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $55.01 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $259.06 or 0.00406901 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001164 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $680.79 or 0.01069288 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

