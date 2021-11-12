Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Cut by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $115.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

