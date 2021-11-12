Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.37 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and $58,420.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,550.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.26 or 0.07197825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.00405639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.70 or 0.01025485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00086205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.65 or 0.00403846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.22 or 0.00275723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00269952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004923 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,282,290 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.