Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.26

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $19.74 million and approximately $61,107.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,680.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,626.34 or 0.07264926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.13 or 0.00386504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $660.13 or 0.01036625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00086759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.47 or 0.00405888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00271019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00261219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,287,117 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

