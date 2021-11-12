Quark (QRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $923,801.76

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 60.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $923,801.76 and approximately $401.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 91.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,762,432 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

