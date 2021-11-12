QuickSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.30 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $131.54 million and approximately $37.30 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $402.14 or 0.00629744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,086,443.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79630552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.99 or 0.07201899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 0.99841182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

