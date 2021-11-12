Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $8.80. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 43,828 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.