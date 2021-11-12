Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $9.45. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.