Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $827,771.72 and $6.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

