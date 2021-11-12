RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. RADCOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,680. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

