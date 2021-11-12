RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.62

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $11.80. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 20,462 shares trading hands.

RDCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $158.95 million, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.