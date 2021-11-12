RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the quarter. RadNet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.46% of RadNet worth $26,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RadNet by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RDNT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.