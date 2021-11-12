Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Up 97.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $108,832.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 97.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,560,696.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.54 or 0.07227098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,020.29 or 0.99768625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

