Raiden Network Token (RDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $45.60 million and $1.28 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.00238965 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

