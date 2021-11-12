Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Get Rallybio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLYB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.