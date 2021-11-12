Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.55% of Ralph Lauren worth $134,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $8,343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 286,522 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $125.16 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

