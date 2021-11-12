Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits One Day Volume of $25,929.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $25,929.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,680.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,626.34 or 0.07264926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.13 or 0.00386504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $660.13 or 0.01036625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00086759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.47 or 0.00405888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00271019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00261219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,047,835,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.