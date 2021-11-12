Raymond James Analysts Give Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) a C$5.00 Price Target

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) has been given a C$5.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s current price.

TSE CRDL traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.01. 142,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 11.41. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$6.19. The firm has a market cap of C$178.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

