Raymond James Analysts Give Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) a $8.50 Price Target

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) received a $8.50 target price from Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.89. 790,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,757,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,785,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,513 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,118,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 525,288 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

