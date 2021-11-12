Raymond James Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.43.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$7.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. Analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.