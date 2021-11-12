Raymond James Comments on TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.87 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$16.94 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.14.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.