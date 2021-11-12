Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.16.

TSE ESI opened at C$1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$310.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.71. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

