Raymond James Increases Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$43.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

