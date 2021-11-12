Raymond James Reiterates C$26.75 Price Target for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) has been given a C$26.75 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.76% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INE stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.85. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.