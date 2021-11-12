ReapChain Market Cap Achieves $14.36 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $870,685.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00220903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00090603 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

