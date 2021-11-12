Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ON Semiconductor (ON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON):

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $51.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ON Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – ON Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “onsemi is benefiting from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets. The company continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. It is witnessing solid demand environment, particularly for its power and sensing products, which it expects to continue in the near term. Moreover, strong liquidity and free cash flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, the company is suffering from supply constraints, especially for certain products that are manufactured by its foundry partners. onsemi expects that the demand will continue to outpace supply through the first half of next year. Leveraged balance sheet is a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.”

9/17/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.60. 3,038,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,267. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

