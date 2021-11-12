Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2021 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $66.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With an inventory of 4,700 undrilled Permian wells, the firm’s production outlook seems bright. Recently, ConocoPhillips announced an agreement to purchase all of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets in the prolific Permian. The deal reflects ConocoPhillips’ aim of broadening its Permian presence. The transaction is highly accretive and involves the acquisition of roughly 225,000 net acres in the heart of the core Delaware basin. The upstream major will also lead energy transitions by improving its targets for Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction.”

10/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

9/24/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,843,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,761,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $252,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

