Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for McKesson (MCK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of McKesson (NYSE: MCK) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $224.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $247.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $229.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $261.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $254.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $237.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MCK opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.37. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $168.88 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,064,375,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

