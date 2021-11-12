Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IQVIA (IQV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IQVIA (NYSE: IQV):

10/28/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IQVIA Holdings' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in all the past four quarters. The company enjoys a solid technological suite. Its efforts to help clients gain a deep understanding of the healthcare system and its related processing by providing access to real-world data is appreciable. With increasing presence in emerging markets, IQVIA Holdings will likely benefit from growth opportunities in the life sciences industry. Consistent share buybacks boost investors’ confidence and drive the bottom line. Meanwhile, high expenses put pressure on the company's bottom line, and high debt may limit its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Foreign currency exchange risk is also a concern for IQVIA Holdings .”

10/27/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $304.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $252.58 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,427,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

