Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Newmont (NEM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Newmont (NYSE: NEM):

11/9/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

10/13/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Newmont is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,116,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Newmont by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

