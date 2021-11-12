Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Revolve Group (RVLV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) in the last few weeks:

11/6/2021 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

11/4/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $85.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Revolve Group is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Revolve Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 605,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,759. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,793 shares of company stock worth $86,804,186. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Revolve Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 550.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

