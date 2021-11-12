Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BCE (BCE)

BCE (NYSE: BCE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/8/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – BCE was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.
Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
