Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BCE (BCE)

BCE (NYSE: BCE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – BCE was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

Get BCE Inc alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.