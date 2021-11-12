Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/3/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company's operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. "
- 10/27/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/27/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/14/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/7/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/4/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/2/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/30/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/23/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/16/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
NHYDY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 94,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
