Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

10/27/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

10/5/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/4/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/2/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

9/30/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

9/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/23/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/16/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NHYDY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 94,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.