Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

11/3/2021 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

10/29/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $94.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $79.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

