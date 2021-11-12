Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saputo (SAPIF)

Saputo (OTCMKTS: SAPIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saputo stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

