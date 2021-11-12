Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.88

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.88 and traded as low as $16.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 279,061 shares changing hands.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

