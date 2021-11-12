Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RXRX traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $18.78. 826,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,233. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $42.81.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.
