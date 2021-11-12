Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RXRX traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $18.78. 826,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,233. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

