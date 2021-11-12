RED 1-Day Volume Hits $88,827.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a market cap of $850,056.63 and approximately $88,827.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.56 or 0.00404196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000078 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

