Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.22

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $10.21. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 15,753 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDEIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

