Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 325,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,427. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 150.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.