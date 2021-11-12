Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $136.35

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.35 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.66). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 19,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Redcentric from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.29 million and a PE ratio of 21.69.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

