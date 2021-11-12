ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $87.75 million and approximately $104,507.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,086.07 or 1.00157315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00050096 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00345188 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.18 or 0.00508214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00175664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004288 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

