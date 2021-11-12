Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $47.68 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,732. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RDFN. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.